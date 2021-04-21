Excellent Educators: Michele Warren

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Michele Warren

Division: Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Position: Early childhood teacher at John A. Holmes High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Michele Warren is teaching early childhood and has, in the past, sent these students out to White Oak Elementary and daycares located in the community to work with the children there. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they have not been able to go out to the different daycares or school. Warren had each girl video themselves reading a children’s book to send to the daycares and school.

She also touched base with a former assistant principal, Amanda Hefner, who is an assistant principal at an elementary school in Fayetteville, N.C., shared the videos with her and every class at that school had one of our students reading to them via video. This is thinking outside the box at its best!