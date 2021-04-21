Excellent Educators: Michael Nowland

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Michael Nowland

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Special education teacher and Student, Family, and Community Engagement Committee chair at Norview Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Michael Nowland plans a monthly event for the students and families. The most recent event was called “Pizza and Pasta with a Purpose”. We worked with Domino’s Pizza to support a family engagement night in February. We ordered pizzas or pasta for our families, and the food was delivered to their homes at no cost. While they enjoyed their pizza, the families zoomed in with us for a night of games and trivia related to items displayed on our website, as well as upcoming information related to our return to school plan and academics. The families participated together and had a great time!