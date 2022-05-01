Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Michael Loveless

Division: Mathews County Public Schools

Position: Band teacher at Thomas Hunter Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: During the shutdown and hybrid instruction, Michael Loveless researched online programs and creative ways to keep students engaged in music instruction. With the return to full, in-person instruction, he has quickly gotten students back on track with an amazing winter concert and full participation in district and area band assessments where the students are performing well! He regularly collaborates with the high school music teacher to ensure the success of our high school program as well!