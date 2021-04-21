Excellent Educators: Melissa Schantz

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Melissa Schantz

Division: York County School Division

Position: English teacher at Tabb Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: We don’t know where Melissa Schantz gets all of her energy! In addition to teaching English to seventh grade learners, Schantz also teaches yearbook and sponsors two clubs, Odyssey of the Mind and the Photography Club.

Her yearbook team had to get creative designing a yearbook without many of the typical pages grace our pages. Our Odyssey team conducted all their planning virtually and recently got approval to meet after school and on weekends (with a mitigation plan) to prepare for their virtual competition.

Schantz goes above and beyond to connect with our students, incorporating pop culture trends like “Among Us” and TikTok to engage students. Schantz is a wiz with technology, and she drew on her expertise to build tutorials for students, conduct trainings for staff, and mentor many of teachers who needed additional support.