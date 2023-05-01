Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Megan Hawkins

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Third grade teacher at Ocean View Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Megan Hawkins is Norfolk Public Schools’ elementary school Teacher of the Year. She teaches third grade at Ocean View Elementary School. During the pandemic, she refused to let the obvious shift in education change her outlook for students and maintained that education transcends the classroom.

Hawkins coordinates school-side events that include “Cow Day,” which allows OVES Dolphins to learn about dairy cows and the importance of dairy foods and the modern milking process. This learning experience is by far one of OVES students’ top choices for most memorable.