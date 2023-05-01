Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Megan Fettrow

Division: Gloucester County Public Schools

Position: Special education teacher at Botetourt Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Megan Fettrow goes above and beyond to collaborate with teachers. She builds positive working relationships with families and she does amazing work with our students. She provides them with the support they need, but also holds them accountable for their learning. It’s amazing to watch. She serves as our SPED representative and is putting in extra time mentoring our contracted special education teacher. She is diligent about tracking data and making changes to instruction and is always beyond prepared to discuss student progress/data in meetings. She is just all around great!