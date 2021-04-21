Excellent Educators: Mary Hobbs and Lovie Roscoe

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Mary Hobbs and Lovie Roscoe

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Fifth grade teachers at T.S. Cooper Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Mary Hobbs and Lovie Roscoe are wonderful teachers who have had some curveballs thrown at them during this year. They lost their team teacher halfway through the year, and have done an excellent job of working through hybrid instruction and taking on the duties of the third teacher.

Mrs. Hobbs and Mrs. Roscoe worked together to create a parent and guardian video using step-by-step instructions and screenshots to help parents understand Google Classroom. They continued by setting up Zoom meetings to help walk parents and guardians through the process of turning work in remotely so that both the student and parent or guardian understood the process

They are dedicated to working with students and parents after hours and on weekends to ensure student success. Hobbs and Roscoe work with parents and students to ensure student understanding and success.

As we all are aware, this year has been a difficult year. Hobbs and Roscoe have both stood up to the challenge and faced it as a team. The division thanks them for taking on this year’s challenges and helping their students overcome them.