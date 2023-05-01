Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Mary Francisci

Division: Suffolk Public Schools

Position: Earth science and world geography teacher at John Yeates Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Mary Francisci is an outstanding earth science and geography teacher. She works tirelessly to make sure her students’ needs are being met both in and out of the classroom. She is constantly finding new ways to engage her students in order to make learning fun, and they love her! At the end of the school year, eighth grade students always vote her to win the “Favorite Teacher” award.

In a school full of wonderful educators, Francisci is the kind of teacher that simply stands out. She serves the John Yeates Middle School community as a member of the leadership team, social studies department lead, and grade-level chair. Her commitment and drive are evident in everything she does.

Whether she is in her classroom setting up science lab for her next class, sharing content and mentoring new teachers, or planning the eighth grade formal so students can have one unforgettable middle school experience, one thing is for sure, Francisci is admired for giving everything she has all the time.