Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Marie Moss

Division: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

Position: AIG coordinator at Elizabeth City Middle School

How the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Marie Moss has taken on the challenge of providing opportunities for students through the selection of broadcasting and news events to explore our school yearbook. The broadcasting class has taken on a life of its own to where the students have built their very own broadcasting production. It is viewed every day by the student body and the students enjoy sharing their love of school news and this broadcast with their peers. Moss is very instrumental in working with teachers on exploring many ways of getting students engaged through project-based learning. She shares this gift with surrounding counties and statewide as she presents at conferences. She is an amazing educator.