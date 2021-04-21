Excellent Educators: Marie Hall

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Marie Hall

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Title one teacher at David Gilbert Jacox Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Marie Hall continues to impact our community in many ways. Besides her duties as a title one teacher, she wanted to find a way to recognize our parents. The idea of “parent of the month” was birthed. Each teacher votes on a parent, and then a name is drawn. The winning parent or guardian receives a special gift basket.

Further, Hall made herself available to help the school counselor as they developed a schedule, including multiple stopping points, to provide our parents and students with school supplies that they need to ensure a successful virtual experience. Hall made many home visit to assist our students and their parents with their Chromebooks and iPads.