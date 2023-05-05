Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Marie Arrington

Division: Northampton County Public Schools

Position: English teacher at Northampton High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Marie Arrington came to us in 2015 as a special education teacher. Her commitment to the students was evident immediately. She spent countless hours of her own time tutoring students after school and on her planning. Arrington is often listed as a favorite in our staff member of the month.

Arrington moved into her position of English teacher four years ago. There, she quickly impacted the department creating new and interesting ways to teach students virtually during COVID-19. She not only incorporated these new technologies in her own classroom, but did numerous staff developments for our school and the district. Most recently, she helped to conduct professional development for our division in Kami and Nearpod.

Arrington is someone who always helps in times when no one else steps up to the plate. She offers to do home-based learning for students in our district that are struggling. She has taught students with severe disabilities that make it hard to work with most faculty. Arrington, however, always approaches these students with a kind and thoughtful approach.

She became the English department chair this past year and has helped organize our after-school tutoring program here at the high school. She has also applied to help with curriculum writing through VDOE this summer. If the school needs a hand with ticket takers at a game or to work with concessions, you can always count on her to pitch in.