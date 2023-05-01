Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Lynette Baker

Division: Perquimans School District

Position: Science teacher at Perquimans County High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Lynette Baker is a science teacher at Perquimans County High School. This year she has taught biology, honors biology, and honors chemistry. She is the science department chairperson and had the highest scores at midterm in biology that the school district has seen in several years.

Baker builds incredible relationships with her students that last well beyond their time in her class. She has sponsored the FCA club for the past 10 years and engages those students in community service and leadership opportunities on a regular basis.

Baker also organizes the graduation and baccalaureate services each year. She is currently battling a cancer diagnosis, but continues to take care of her students by showing up diligently every day and working to ensure that they have every opportunity to be successful. Her dedication, encouragement, and support of her students despite her own personal challenges has always made her an excellent educator, and the school district is proud to nominate her for this recognition.