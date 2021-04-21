Excellent Educators: Lori Widgeon

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Lori Widgeon

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Preschool teacher at Fairlawn Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Lori Widgeon is a model educator for preschool students and her colleagues. Not only is she an exemplar for teaching preschool virtually, but she is the building mentor for ClassDojo, which has helped the school division so much in communicating with parents and students during the coronavirus pandemic. She is also the building mentor for Donor’s Choose, helping us to find funding sources for many of the ideas teachers have had to improve teaching and learning. Her contributions to the virtual environment have helped the entire learning community to be successful.