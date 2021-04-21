Excellent Educators: Lori Lolies

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Lori Lolies

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Third grade teacher and instructional coach at Gatesville Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Lori Lolies goes above and beyond expectations. She is a teacher and instructional coach, and she facilitates district professional development. She meets with teachers to ensure quality instruction.

During her planning, Lolies observes other teachers and offers guidance to ensure quality teaching and learning. She sends out a newsletter titled “Coach’s Corner,” which offers teaching tips. She collaborated with teachers to make sure they were prepared to teach virtually and face-to-face. She sends out various resources to teachers weekly. Teachers have been under a lot of pressure, but it eases their minds when they collaborate.

In Lolies’ class, half the students are learning face-to-face, and half the students are learning virtually. She teaches the students simultaneously and never misses a beat. She is adamant about student learning. Additionally, she sends home Dragon Mail to students. She uses every resource to enhance learning!