Excellent Educators: Liz Wooten

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Liz Wooten

Division: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

Position: Math teacher at Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Liz Wooten is the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College newly-selected Teacher of the Year for good reason. Wooten makes her classrooms, both online and face-to-face, welcoming and supportive.

As a math teacher at the Early College, she understands that students need a strong foundation to achieve in their college math courses. She not only provides the foundation, but also provides a variety of methods in teaching content and ways to solve math problems so that students are able to use an approach they understand. Wooten is available late into the evening and provides support to students who have moved on to college math classes.

She is an advocate for social-emotional support and uses methods that make math both challenging and fun. Throughout the last year, Wooten maintains weekly or daily contact with students and their parents often scheduling town hall style meetings that any Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College parent may attend to have questions and concerns addressed.