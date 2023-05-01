Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Lindsey Benton

Division: Perquimans School District

Position: Fifth grade science teacher at Hertford Grammar School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Lindsey Benton is a dynamic educator at our school. She boasts the highest science proficiency in the region, with more than 90% of her students passing the fifth grade science EOG. Additionally, she exceeded student growth targets with her class last year, according to the Education Value-Added Assessment System. Her leadership is felt throughout the school environment in other ways, including grant writing and leader our Duke Energy Science Night.

Consistency is critical to learning. Benton has been a consistent force in the field of fifth grade science for years. She plans dynamic lessons for her students and seeks learning experiences that extend learning beyond the classroom.

This year, she applied for a grant that provided funding for the fifth grade to visit the Norfolk Zoo. Additionally, she received a grant to conduct an embryology project with her homebased students and partnered with the North Carolina State Extension Office to maximize this unique educational experience.

Two other learning opportunities she has facilitated this year include bringing the mobile dairy classroom to our campus and serving as the program coordinator for the Duke Energy Science Nigh, a family engagement event held at HGS each spring.

Her fifth grade teaching colleagues value her content knowledge and leadership. When asked about her, her colleagues shared the following:

Mrs. Lewis said, “Mrs. Benton has been an amazing science partner. She has guided me in the unpacking standards to better me as a science teacher.”

Ms. Aston noted that she “creates fun and engaging lessons and is data-driven when making instructional decisions.”

Mrs. Garvey describes Benton as “a true leader in the field of science education” who “plans engaging, innovative, and hands-on lessons to make the learning fun and impactful.

Mrs. Ross, the fifth grade math teacher on her team, said, “Mrs. Benton has a scholarly understanding of science standards. She goes beyond the traditional paper and pencil to expand students’ engagement with science.”

HGS is a Title I school in a rural, low-wealth school district. Finding grants and community partnerships is essential for us to provide our students with the learning opportunities that will prepare them to be successful as they head toward graduation and prepare to compete in a global society. It is obvious that Benton accomplished this goal an so much more, and is therefore worthy of being recognized as a WAVY-TV 10 Excellent Educator.