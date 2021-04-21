Excellent Educators: Lindsey Ambrose

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Lindsey Ambrose

Division: Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Position: Learning specialist at Toano Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Lindsey Ambrose is the embodiment of dedication; she returned to work one week postpartum to ensure her students had continuous instruction after going through a huge life change.

Ambrose develops programs that support the whole child, not just their academic needs. Her dedication does stop at the classroom. Ambrose spends a considerable amount of time to build relationships with her students’ families. Since last March, she has called, emailed, zoomed, and texted her families many times. In some cases, it was for a simple wellness check and just to say “hello.”

When her students returned to the classroom in September, Ambrose provided a nurturing environment to help students transition back to school, and she even constructed a barrier for each of her students to feel safe in their personal space. Ambrose consistently develops creative and engaging lessons, such as creating an online resource BINGO board assignment and creating a science lesson about germs to encourage mask-wearing and handwashing.

Ambrose truly understands fostering positive relationships with parents and offers recommendations for managing student behaviors in the home during these challenging times. Ambrose develops strong comprehensive individualized education plans for her students that include a compelling analysis of data to support the proposed accommodations and support services.

She is the epitome of what a teacher should strive to be as she knows that learning is about helping students understand adjustments, both socially and academically, especially during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.