Excellent Educators: Linda McIntire

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Linda McIntire

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Media specialist at Fairlawn Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Linda McIntire has worked diligently to make sure students were engaged in reading outside the classroom. Through Class Dojo, she set up a system with parents and students so they could peruse and check out books. Weekly, she reports to Fairlawn Elementary School to check out books for students. McIntire’s support for Fairlawn Elementary School is insurmountable because she collaborates with the entire school community, including parents, teachers, students, and other staff members, to ensure student success. 

