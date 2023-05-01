Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Linae Jacox

Division: Perquimans School District

Position: STEM teacher at Perquimans County Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Linae Jacox is one of a kind. She has built our STEM program from the ground up for the past five years. Our students want to be in her class because she delivers hands-on learning and creates lifelong relationships. If you visit her classroom, you will see students building, creating, and developing. Sometimes they are coding, building rockets, conducting crime scene investigations, or engineering a new design concept. Her classroom is exceptional! Come check her out.