Excellent Educators: Leigh Morgan

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Leigh Morgan

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Band director at Central Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Leigh Morgan has transformed the traditional way of directing a band and chorus class. In recent times of the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan has adapted with her students and turned music into magic by means of technology. Morgan has turned her classroom into a studio where students attending face-to-face are able to play instruments with students who remain virtual.

One of the highlights for Morgan is seeing the excitement on her students’ faces after they’ve practiced and played pieces of music independently, and then allowing technology to bring them all together via Zoom.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan and the Central Middle School band created a virtual Christmas concert. The link to the concert is posted on the CMSVikingsBand’s Facebook page for viewing.