Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Laura Rieg

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Position: Special education teacher at Olive Branch Preschool Center

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Laura Rieg is a truly dedicated and passionate early childhood special education teacher. At Olive Branch, Rieg is a lead mentor for fellow educators at the school. In this role, she not only shares her expertise with colleagues, but she also can help advocate for their needs in the building. She is composed in how she handles each challenging situation that arises within her classroom. She educates her students as well as her colleagues with expertise, passion, and accountability.