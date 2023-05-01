Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: LaShonda Brooks

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Position: Fourth grade teacher at Brighton Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: LaShonda Brooks is a Portsmouth native who attended Lakeview Elementary School before moving to Chesapeake for middle and high school. Brooks has been with Portsmouth Public Schools for seven years, joining the division in 2016 as an instructional assistant; however, she worked to become a full-time teacher in the 2019-2020 school year.

Brooks is an educator who has a strong passion for teaching children. Her big heart is used for helping, guiding, mentoring, and encouraging future leaders. Brooks is also an advocate for children and believes in building a positive mindset through everyday life and learning. She has said, “I believe children can be whatever they want to be in life, and it all starts with education.” All of Ms. Brooks’ tenure has been at the home of the bumblebees, Brighton Elementary School.