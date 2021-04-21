Excellent Educators: Lacen Kinkel

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Lacen Kinkel

Division: Accomack County Public Schools

Position: Reading specialist at Metompkin Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Lacen Kinkel, a former Kindergarten teacher and current reading specialist at Metompkin Elementary School, organized and distributed PreK through fifth grade learning packets and supplies to Accomack County Public Schools students. Through the help of co-workers, friends, and community members, she was able to distribute around 100 learning packets!

When school closed last year, Kinkel created a Facebook page called “Miss Kinkel’s Kindergarten Kiddos” and was able to reach a majority of the families in her kindergarten class. Her students were given the opportunity to Zoom twice a week for live instruction in both reading and math. This was a wonderful opportunity for students to interact with one another. She posted read-aloud videos and retelling activities every Wednesday, bonus review videos throughout the week, and enrichment resources. At-home learning tips and tricks were also shared with parents and guardians.

Virtual spirit week was one of the students’ favorite memories. They were able to participate in hat day, crazy sock day, favorite color day, crazy hair day, and pattern day from home! “Flat Miss Kinkel” also made quarantine adventures more fun! The students were encouraged to take her outside, go on walks with her, and read her books.

On the last day of Kindergarten, Kinkel and her instructional assistant, Donna Parks, drove to every students’ home to deliver certificates and end of the year gifts. Kinkel’s main priority was to bring her students a sense of normalcy and some extra happiness during such uncertain times. She continues to provide support to students and parents but on a much larger scale as a reading specialist.