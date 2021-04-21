Excellent Educators: Krystle Williams

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Krystle Williams

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at Buckland Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Kyrstle Williams is dedicated to giving all students the experiences and tools they need to grow into happy, productive citizens. The coronavirus pandemic has thrown challenges at all educators, and she has met each one with determination and creativity.

Kids need devices to access online learning? No problem. She’s written a grant for her second graders to each have one. Teachers need professional development in using Google Classroom? She’s got her presentation ready and is available for tech support with a smile. Parents need help getting Google accounts set up for their children? Williams has step-by-step handouts for them to follow. Students need a safe place to learn while practicing social distancing? Williams and our media coordinator have been awarded a grant to build an outdoor classroom.

To call Williams an asset to our school would be an understatement. Her love for her students is evident in her determination to help them succeed while keeping learning engaging and exciting, no matter what.