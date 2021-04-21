Excellent Educators: Kristin Gray

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Kristin Gray

Division: Dare County Schools

Position: Fourth grade teacher at Cape Hatteras Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Kristin Gray has been a teacher at Cape Hatteras Elementary School since the doors opened in 2002. She had been a second grade teacher for her entire career until some shifts in staffing became necessary during COVID-19 and she moved to fourth grade in October. While she was apprehensive she embraced the challenge with grace and poise.

She has headed up many programs for our students and staff, especially during COVID-19. Gray does not think outside the box; for her, there is no box! From STEAM, to passion projects, to fantastic Fridays, to hands on science, she always has something brewing. She created a butterfly sanctuary where she and the student took butterflies through the entire life cycle several times for all Cape Hatteras Elementary School to view and observe.

She writes grants for PD for teachers and is always emailing her colleagues with amazing resources to share with their students. In true Gray fashion, she coordinated a little cheer at the holidays with the ugly sweater slide deck for staff. She also led a Googlepalooza with the entire school so that we could stay connected during remote learning. She is innovative, passionate, funny, positive, and an all around one-of-a-kind teacher.