Excellent Educators: Keyona Mapp

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Keyona Mapp

Division: Accomack County Public Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at Metompkin Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March of 2020, Keyona Mapp was concerned about how she could help her students. Mapp kept in constant communication with parents every week via phone calls, text, class dojo, and emails throughout the year and summer. She created different online avenues for students and parents, as well.

She continued to follow the pacing guide and post different activities, as well as anchor charts to assist them. She created a channel on YouTube for read-alouds and shared videos with parents on how to have interactive readings at home. Mapp worked with students over the phone and on Zoom.

In June, she invited her parents to meet her at school to receive their special treat to end the school year and to simply say “thank you” for trying to make the best of continuous learning through different avenues. Those parents that could not attend, Mapp visited their homes and left their special treats. She was also able to loop with her first grade students for this academic school year as well.