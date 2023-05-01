Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Kelly Hale

Division: Accomack County Public Schools

Position: Title 1 teacher and family engagement liaison at Metompkin Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Kelly Hale is an essential part of the spirit and academic excellence at Metompkin Elementary School. She serves as a Title I teacher servicing all grade levels, as well as serving as the liaison for family engagement. Hale plans our Title 1 family nights, which occur once a month. She frequently is in costume for events and celebrations within the school. Students love her and often ask to be part of the groups that she works with. Her relationships with students are authentic and loving. She interacts with parents and families with concern and always offers help in any area they are in need.