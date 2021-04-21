Excellent Educators: Kellie Lowe

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Kellie Lowe

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: First grade teacher at Fairlawn Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Kellie Lowe is a phenomenal teacher and leader. During preservice week, she, along with Corinne Hupman, provided training for the staff on the use of Google Slides to enhance virtual learning. As an administrator, she surpassed the school division’s expectations of how virtual learning could be so impactful and lead to student success. Her virtual classroom should be used as an example of the power of students learning in an online environment. There is a high level of student engagement and an expectation of excellence.