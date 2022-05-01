Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Katie Maclauchlan

Division: Williamsburg-James City County Schools

Position: English teacher at Warhill High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Katie Maclauchlan makes her students feel seen and validated in a way that students so desperately need, especially right now. Any student that has had her in the past will cite her as one of their favorite teachers or their favorite teacher overall. Students in her class are consistently focused and engaged, a testament to her exceptional skills and practices.