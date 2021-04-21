Excellent Educators: Kathy Jay

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Kathy Jay

Division: Isle of Wight County Schools

Position: Title one teacher at Hardy Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Kathy Jay is a 37-year veteran title one teacher at Hardy Elementary School. Jay is a phenomenal teacher, and a rare find! Her passion for students is infectious and is seen by all who work with her in school and virtually every day.

When schools closed on March 13, 2020, we all had to adjust and figure out the next steps. Regardless of our next steps, the single most important factor for Jay was how students were going to receive reading materials and small-group instruction.

Fast forward, her goal from March 2020 to June 2020 was to ensure students continued to receive title one reading instruction using the Zoom platform and have books at their hands to read. She did this by making home visits, dropping off reading materials and work packets to students. In addition, Jay Zoomed with students after school hours and on some weekends to accommodate parent work schedules.

Lastly, Jay has always build family relationships with her students. Upon learning that one of her students was without a refrigerator during a Zoom meeting, she quickly informed her administrators. Several days later, Jay and her son delivered a refrigerator to the student’s home. The mother and student were very grateful and appreciative of her generosity and compassion during their time of need.