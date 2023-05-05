Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Kathryn Middagh

Division: Northampton County Public Schools

Position: Fifth grade teacher at Kiptopeake Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Kathryn Middagh serves on several different committees throughout the year and is always available to help out wherever needed. She heads up the fifth grade team and is integral in creating the lessons and assessments for the team. She brings in guest speakers from the community to enhance her lessons and even streamed her lessons to a student who is on home-based instruction. She makes sure her lessonsa re up-to-date and always manages to grab the attention of her students.