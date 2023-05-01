Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Katherine Carreon

Division: Hampton City Schools

Position: Seventh and eighth grade English language arts teacher at Phenix PreK-8 School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Katherine Carreon began teaching at Phenix at the beginning of the pandemic when the school year was completely virtual and then transitioned to in-person instruction. She currently teaches English language arts to two grade levels which certainly takes extra time to plan and prepare engaging lessons. She does this without a complaint and remains focused on her students and their achievement.

She takes great pride in finding the perfect book selections and activities for her students. She works with students one-on-one, in small groups, and conducts effective whole group lessons. She truly believes that every student is capable of achieving greatness. The students love going to her class as she always focuses on their interests when teaching to make those real-life connections. Her principal describes her as a model teacher as she is builds positive relationships with her students and the families that she serves.

Carreon is kind and engaging with all. She assists her follow colleagues with technology needs and resources, planning, and instructional delivery. The division’s language arts department plans to record her lessons to share with other teachers throughout the division.

She possesses all of the qualities in an “excellent” teacher, and her students absolutely adore her.