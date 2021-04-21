Excellent Educators: Kasi Daniel

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Kasi Daniel

Division: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Position: Science teacher at Landstown High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Kasi Daniel has been a science teacher at Landstown High School for the last 14 years, and was named the 2012 Teacher of the Year. She is a phenomenal and epic science educator who consistently plans engaging and intriguing lessons and has an excellent rapport with her students.

She currently teaches advanced placement environmental science and our innovative Biofit course, an interdisciplinary blended course of biology and physical education, which Daniel has been an integral part of implementing here at Landstown.

Outside of the classroom, she also serves as the co-sponsor of the SCA and serves on several committees. Daniel is a true team player who keeps the students’ best interests at the heart of everything she does.