Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Karen Roberts

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Position: Nutrition and wellness teacher at Manor High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Karen Roberts is devoted educator who helps supports students not just in the classroom, but as they are working to find their passions and future career paths. At Manor High School, Roberts teaches nutrition and wellness as well and serves as the advisor for a number of clubs, including the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). Last year, she was one of just 24 teachers nationwide selected to participate in the National Leadership Fellowship Program for the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE). In 2019, she was also named the recipient of the 2019 National Educated Adviser Award from the FCCLA.