Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Kara Hart

Division: Hampton City Schools

Position: School counselor at Bryan Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Kara Hart is a model educator at Bryan Elementary School, a positive role model for students inside and outside of the school. She goes above and beyond each and every day. She does not just educate the students, but she educates the staff, families, and community members. She provides a safe space for students to come when they need support. We all know that students cannot learn if their basic needs are not being met, Maslow before Bloom, and Hart ensures that students, teachers, and families understand that concept.

Hart educates students on how their brain works and what happens when they enter into fight or flight mode. She uses that to teach students coping mechanisms so they can ensure their basic needs are being met so that learning can happen each and every day. Not only does she teach this directly to the students, she teaches it to parents and provides social emotional learning (SEL) tips so parents can use these same coping skills at home. Hart has led the charge in starting lunch buddies at Bryan to help some of the students who may “fly under the radar” but have been identified as needing SEL.

In short, not a day goes by that a student and/or parents are not stopping Bryan’s administration to ask if they have seen Hart, if they can relay a message to Hart, or can they simply just tell Hart “hi.” She has made a lasting impact on students and families that have changed the trajectory of some educational journeys. She has helped open the eyes of students, parents, and educators so they are able to meet student’s needs in order to be successful in the classroom. The students that she encounters every day would tell you hands down that she is one of the best parts of Bryan Elementary School. Hart truly embodies Hampton City School’s mission of “Every Child, Every Day, Whatever it Takes!”