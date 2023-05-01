Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: J’Vonn Davis

Division: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

Position: Sixth grade science teacher at Elizabeth City Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: J’Vonn Davis has been committed to ECMS for the past five years. His work goes far beyond the classroom. His teaching methods include SEL through building relationships with all students. He has served as a mentor, facilitated a boys lock-in for two years, and recruits young men from the community to continue the work with male students to support them in and out of the classroom.