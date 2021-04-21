Excellent Educators: Julia Lequin

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Julia Lequin

Division: Hertford County Schools

Position: A multi-classroom leader and science teacher at Calvin Scott Brown High School STEM

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Julia Lequin is very creative in motivating our students to continue learning even during the coronavirus pandemic. One of her very successful methods is the utilization of Flipgrid for an Elements Interview Project targeting learning objectives in the areas of technology, communication skills, and content.

Some students interviewed peers who were “elements.” The interviewer asked questions about elements’ makeup, and the interviewee responded accordingly. Some students interviewed themselves, which led to even more creativity on the part of our students. This project produced 100% participation, and we all had fun! Through increasing engagement and participation, Lequin embraced “All in for learning.”