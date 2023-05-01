Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Julia Lequin

Division: Hertford County Public Schools

Position: Multi-classroom leader and science teacher at C.S. Brown High School STEM and ALP

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Julia Lequin goes above and beyond the call of duty.

For example:

She serves as our MCL

She has a dual certification for teaching

Last semester, 100% of her students pass the biology EOC

She mentors other teacher who need extra support

She helps with scheduling classes for the school year

She is a hard worker who is dependable

She is very knowledgeable about curriculum and pedagogy

As you can see, she is an incredible asset to the educational process of our school.