Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!
Name: Julia Lequin
Division: Hertford County Public Schools
Position: Multi-classroom leader and science teacher at C.S. Brown High School STEM and ALP
What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Julia Lequin goes above and beyond the call of duty.
For example:
- She serves as our MCL
- She has a dual certification for teaching
- Last semester, 100% of her students pass the biology EOC
- She mentors other teacher who need extra support
- She helps with scheduling classes for the school year
- She is a hard worker who is dependable
- She is very knowledgeable about curriculum and pedagogy
As you can see, she is an incredible asset to the educational process of our school.