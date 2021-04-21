Excellent Educators: Joshua Brooks

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Joshua Brooks

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: English Teacher at Blair Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Joshua Brooks deserves recognition for going above and beyond to build relationships with the students he teaches in his virtual classroom. For instance, he provides engaging lessons that challenge students beyond skills to include identity, intellect, and criticality. He creates literacy experiences that are culturally relevant to students’ lives and gives them opportunities to show the brilliance they already bring into learning environment. Brooks’ instruction shows what equity and excellence looks like in a classroom.