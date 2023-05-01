Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jonathan White

Division: Perquimans School District

Position: Second grade teacher at Perquimans Central School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Jonathan White is an outstanding educator. He has a background in special education and general education, which makes him knowledgeable in helping the general population and students with special needs.

In addition, he has served as an excellent role model for our male students. Many of our students come from single parent homes and benefit from having a male teacher. He builds positive relationships with all his students and creates an environment where mutual respect and trust abounds.

His students often make more than a year’s growth in one academic school year because he uses data to guide his instruction and leads with love. He teaches literacy using science of reading strategies, and he builds a culture of lifelong readers. He is so worthy to be named WAVY-TV 10 Excellent Educator!