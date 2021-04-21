Excellent Educators: Jonathan Snead

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jonathan Snead

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Assistant principal at Norview Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Jonathan Snead delivers recognition signs in the yards of our students, faculty, and staff that are selected as student of the month, faculty of the month, and staff of the month. We also have lunch delivered to their homes, and the principal will teach a class of their choice. The teachers and the students love it!