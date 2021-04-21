Excellent Educators: John Teal III

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: John Teal III

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: First grade teacher at Ghent School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: John Teal personally delivered materials to students who could not make the trip to get supplies in order to complete daily assignments. He traveled as far as Virginia Beach for one student, and visited several students within Norfolk to assist with instructional support. Teal’s motto is: “It’s the least I could do, especially if a parent wants the best for their child.”

Teal implements “inquiry-based, learning-posing questions” to students consistently and provides differentiated instruction based on ability. He feels his job is to strengthen the relationship between school, parents, and students. Teal has gone above and beyond to assist in capacities that impact the entire school, not just his classroom or grade level. We are truly a team!