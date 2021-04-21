Excellent Educators: Joel Tise

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Joel Tise

Division: Suffolk Public Schools

Position: Physical education teacher at Creekside Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: On top of being a physical education teacher at Creekside Elementary School, Joel Tise is also the resource grade-level chair. He is also the positive behavioral interventions and supports (PBIS) chair for tier one, and is in charge with establishing PBIS interventions for tier two. He participated in the district-wide curriculum writing and goal setting establishing committee for health and physical education, an dis a mentor for PE teachers at Elephant’s Fork Elementary School.

Tise is well-versed in technology and incorporates it throughout his live and asynchronous lessons. His troubleshooting skills are evident in any task asked of him. He supports other resource teachers in troubleshooting CANVAS and Google. He has also spent countless hours assisting a team member with the completion of modules for CANVAS.

Tise is always planning and thinking ahead to create schedules to accommodate all students and staff for resource classes. He is quick to see where support is needed and assists.

Tise recently created a virtual family fitness night for title one students. The focus was heart rate and integrating movement through a Mario Brothers cardio video game. He is calm, patient, and caring no matter the situation. He is always looking for ways to be creative and think outside the box for school support. He shares wellness activities for staff. His lessons yield high engagement from students. They love to log on and participate.