Excellent Educators: Jessica Braun, Alicia McCarthy, and Anna Ashleson

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jessica Braun, Alicia McCarthy, and Anna Ashleson

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Positions: Educators at Easton Preschool

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Jessica Braun, Alicia McCarthy, and Anna Ashleson were featured in a professional development training video produced by the Virginia Department of Education. The training focused on incorporating technology into an ECSC virtual teaching setting. It has been shown to early childhood special education teachers across Virginia.