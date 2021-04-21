Excellent Educators: Jennifer Willingham Beale

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jennifer Willingham Beale

Division: Hertford County Schools

Position: Health and physical education teacher at Bearfield Primary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: During the coronavirus pandemic, educators and their family members have experienced the same difficulties as others in our community which resulted in a need to creatively fill temporary vacancies. Jennifer Willingham Beale went above and beyond her classroom content area to assist others at Bearfield Primary School with voids in staffing.

Stepping in as a second grade teacher and assisting in our media center were just two assignments Beale willingly accepted and achieved to ensure student learning continued. In addition, Beale took the lead to assist with the preparation and distribution of devices for Pre-K through first grade students when they returned to the building. These are just a few examples of Beale exemplifying being “All in for learning.”