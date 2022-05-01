Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jennifer Smith

Division: Williamsburg-James City County Schools

Position: Counselor at James River Elementary School.

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Jennifer Smith is an incredibly dedicated and passionate school counselor. She consistently goes above and beyond for students and somehow manages to treat all 430 students as her very own! She is an advocate, a lifelong learner, and a true joy to be around.

It’s impossible to be in her presence and not see the caring, student-centered approach with which she fulfills her duties. She has led the way at James River Elementary School with the implementation of welcoming and closing circles, calming corners, and trauma-informed practices. She is a major asset to staff members as well. They trust her and know that they can depend on her.