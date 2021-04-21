Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jennifer McDougall and Dayna Pope

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Positions: Second and third grade teachers at Westhaven Elementary School

What a parent said about these Excellent Educators: Jennifer McDougall and Dayna Pope have done an outstanding job during this whole virtual learning. They both have come to the house several times, dropping off goodies, treats, and books for the kids.

They both have worked with my children after school hours with one-on-one tutoring. My kids have been so blessed to have had these teachers during this whole process. I know this has been difficult for everyone but they have made things run as smoothly as much as they could. They are both excited to be back in school in a few weeks.