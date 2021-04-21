Excellent Educators: Jennifer Lilly

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jennifer Lilly

Division: Camden County Schools

Position: Exceptional children’s teacher at Camden Early College High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Jennifer Lilly is an exceptional children’s teacher who has been in education for the past 12 years. She assists students with their high school classes, and also assists them with their transition to the local community college. Lilly has been characterized by coworkers as a “teacher who will work, no matter the time of day, to ensure that her school and students are taken care of.”