Excellent Educators: Jennifer Glass

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jennifer Glass

Division: Camden County Schools

Position: Science teacher at Camden County High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Camden County High School’s Teacher of the Year is Jennifer Glass. Glass received her B.S. in biology from Tennessee Technological University and obtained a M.S. in biology from Elizabeth City State University.

She began teaching in 2002 in northeastern North Carolina and has been at Camden County High School since 2012. She serves on various committees at the high school including being a vital member of the School Improvement Team and one of our lead teachers during remote learning. She currently teaches physical science, chemistry, physics, and advanced placement environmental science at Camden County High School.