Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jenn Vedder

Division: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Position: Health and physical education at Bayside High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Jenn Vedder has established such an incredible classroom culture and works tirelessly to continually improve every facet of her students’ experiences. She is a champion of student well being and inclusivity. She focuses on student growth and competency mastery through personalized projects and shifts attention to actionable feedback rather than to grades. She is a brave risk taker who is always looking to innovate education, not only for her students, but for all learners, including adults.